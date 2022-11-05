Say a big hello to Libby (A03670) who is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a black and white coat. She is about fifteen months old and Combo tested negative for FeLV and FIV. Libby’s coat pattern is unique, her expression is sweet and her eyes a lovely green. She arrived at the ARC as a young mom with her kittens and saw them off to their forever homes. It is Libby’s turn to be in the limelight and find her own family. Libby is friendly, likes attention and is young enough to be playful but past the “zoomies” stage. Come on in and ask to meet Libby.
Meet Cara Belle (A031414) who is a beautiful female Staffordshire Terrier mix estimated to be around four years old. Cara’s personality can be described as a cocktail of happy-go-lucky mixed with a dash of playful curiosity. She can always be found tail wagging excitedly with a big goofy smile on her face. Can you find room in your heart to give Cara Belle the second chance at a loving forever home she deserves?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Libby and Cara Belle at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Libby and Cara Belle will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 8 to Nov 12. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
