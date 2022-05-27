Hearts Across Hollywood was the theme for the 2022 American Heart Association Heart Ball held recently in the Davidson Ballroom at The Tremont House in Galveston. After a two-year hiatus, the signature event known locally as the Heart Ball, sponsored by the University of Texas Medical Branch, rolled out the red carpet and put on the ritz.

The annual Heart Ball celebrates driving change, funding science, championing healthy behavior in the community and honors heart disease and stroke survivors.

In 2022, instead of the traditional individual community honoree, Heart Ball honored Galveston County health care heroes by recognizing their tireless work in serving over the past past two years.

The elegant evening kicked off with an exquisite cocktail hour during which guests enjoyed refreshing, handmade cocktails served from two bars in the reception area that was buzzing with conversations as friends reconnected. The event brought a stream of well-dressed A-listers in a sea of red and Hollywood glamour.

Seen mingling was local resident and favorite weatherman KPRC Channel 2s Frank Billingsley, who served as the evening’s master of ceremony.

Making a red-carpet appearance was Dr. Timothy Harlin, president of the University of Texas Medical Branch Systems, and his wife, Beth. Also, Dr. Robin Armstrong and his wife, Martha.

Billingsley introduced Christine M. Wade, associate chief nursing and patient care services officer at the medical branch served as chairwoman.

During her welcome remarks, Wade said, “As a volunteer for the American Heart Association, I’ve witnessed great progress in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

“From research advancements that save lives every day to improvements in the quality of care for cardiovascular disease patients, which meant more years to enjoy life’s precious moments, to public health policy changes that protect and inspire health.”

The “Open Your Heart” and live auction was heartwarming, with many paddles raised in friendly, competitive bidding. The local band The Line Up played throwback and funky music, while guests dance the night away and enjoyed a splendid evening.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

