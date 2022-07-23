Marianna is a sweet and loving dog. At two years young, this little lady is house and crate trained. She enjoys playtime with her humans and canine friends. She is a nice size, weighing about 40 pounds. She may need a refresher training not to pull when leash walking, but she is a quick learner. She is also on the quiet side and not a big barker. Marianna is anxiously waiting to be adopted. Won’t you consider adopting Marianna?
Introducing our petite classic calico cat, Sandy. This tiny mother delivered four healthy kittens shortly after coming to the shelter. She was lucky to go to foster care to raise them and now that the kittens are on their own Sandy is ready to live her life. She will bring joy and happiness wherever she goes. She loves to chat and makes a great companion. With her good looks she won’t last long. Stop by today to adopt Sandy. Just look for the cat with the puffy gorgeous tail and beautiful colors in our west side. To top it all off she is cat friendly too.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals, www.galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. Because of extreme overcrowding, pets of the week are $10 this week only.
