This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Lagoona and Skylar.
Say a big hello to Lagoona, (A030348) who is a 16 week old Domestic Short Hair brown tabby kitten with looks and personality. Her "brown tabby" coat is shades of light tan and rust with hints of tortie. Her big eyes and inquisitive face are to fall in love with. Lagoona likes to investigate new people, toys and whatever comes her way. She arrived at GCARC with her littermates and cousins. Now she is romping in one of the kitty colonies and waiting for interviews to find just the right family to take her home forever. Come meet Lagoona and see if she is destined to be your little princess.
Meet Skylar (A030537) who is a 3-year-old spayed lab mix. This petite and gentle girl loves to be around you and would be a perfect snuggle buddy. She loves to go for walks around the play area and enjoys basking in the warm rays of the sun. Are you ready for an awesome pup? Come on in and meet Skylar!
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Lagoona and Skylar at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
Lagoona and Skylar will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday, Sept. 13, to Saturday, Sept 17. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
