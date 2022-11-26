Meet Maple. Maple is a retired mama who just raised three baby boys. Now, she is looking for a forever home to live out her youth and beyond. Appropriately named, Maple is sweet at syrup. She can be talkative when she wants attention and adores belly rubs. Her favorite pastimes are birdwatching out the window and napping in sunspots. Adopt this beautiful, torbie girl today.
Introducing Spot. Could you imagine, being with your family for 7 years, by their side for every birthday celebration, thanksgiving, summer break, then always being there when they were sad or wanted to play only to have to be surrendered and separated from your family due to housing issues. That is the harsh and sad reality for Spot. She is not handling her time in the kennel well. Quite frankly, she hates it. Being in the shelter causes her so much stress. It’s unlike everything she’s ever known before. Please consider fostering or adopting this girl today. Spot is good with children. Spot’s only wish this holiday season is for a loving family.
The shelter is still terribly overcrowded with large dogs. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. Find a new friend on www.galvestonhumane.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.