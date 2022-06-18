This week’s Pets of the Week are Archie and Samantha.
Introducing our sweet, little kitty Samantha. Just one look in her eyes and you’ll fall in love with this delicate girl. Samantha has classic calico markings, predominantly white fur with black and tan markings. After a good game of cat and mouse, she enjoys bird watching followed up by an afternoon nap in the sun. Samantha is on a journey for friendship and love. Would you like to join her? Adopt Samantha today.
Meet Archie. This handsome man is a mix between a beagle and dachshund. He is a smart boy and appears to have had prior training. Archie is all geared up and excited for a new beginning outside of the shelter. Don’t let his short legs fool you. Archie will make a great hiking buddy. He walks well on a leash and has mastered sit. He is on the small side weighing 18 pounds. He likes acting like a big boy when taking a walk but is a total lovebug when settled on your lap. See for yourself and take home this charm.
Kitten season is here. Stop the flow of unwanted animals by fixing your pet. If you need assistance, please call 409-740-1919 or inquire at info@galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals, www.galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. Pets of the week are $10 this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.