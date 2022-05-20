The Bryan Museum is very near and dear to the hearts of Armin and Gail Cantini. The couple chaired the annual fundraiser for its first four years out of love for J.P. Bryan and his many contributions to Galveston.
The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston, opened its doors in June of 2015. It’s one of the top destinations for tourists in the state of Texas.
The Cantinis remain on the Delegados Advocate Board of the museum. In 2019, during The Bryan Museum’s annual charity gala, the couple donated their home for a private dinner party for 20 and a private garden tour as an auction item. The lucky auction winners were Norbert and Beth Roobaert. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit, and plans had to be put on hold. So, in 2022, true to their word and commitment to The Bryan Museum, the Cantinis contacted the Roobaerts, and recommitted to fulfilling the private dinner and home garden tour as promised.
On May 6, the Cantini estate, with its opulent formal gardens, greeted 20 selected guests. The Cantinis, along with close friend Judy Breitenbach, prepared the delicious spread. The Cantinis love for their community shone through once again a week later on May 12 when they hosted an appreciation dinner for the professors and administrators of Galveston College.
Galveston College President Myles Shelton and wife, Gail, were special guests. About 90 guests dined on Italian delicacies prepared by the hosts and Breitenbach. Exquisite desserts of fresh berries, whipped cream, and homemade angel food cake tickled the tastebuds. Tables of assorted spirits were positioned throughout the luscious gardens and served by elegantly dressed waitstaff. Another wonderful gathering of friends concluded the evening.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.