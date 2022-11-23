Say a big hello to Thomas (A030591) who is a three month old Domestic Short Hair with a light orange tabby coat. Thomas is an outgoing, friendly kitten and cute as can be. He does have an air of distinction and will grow into a handsome adult. Thomas has recently moved to the Man Cave, also know as Colony 116, with his litter-mates. They are having a great time running, playing and climbing the cat trees. Thomas has an excellent purr motor and purrs in harmony with his brothers. Walk in to meet them and Thomas will come to you and ask for attention. Just don't expect him to hold still for pictures. Thomas is interviewing for his forever home. Don't miss out — come meet him soon. Ask for Thomas, in the Man Cave.
Meet Kyro (A030321) who is a playfully energetic one year old neutered lab mix with big expressive ears and a heart to match. Kyro loves exploring play yards just as much as cuddling and he can’t wait for a loving forever home to snuggle up in for the holidays. He enjoys playing with other dogs and is gentle with children. He has been to multiple off-site events and is always the talk of the show, but no one wants to take him home. Do you have room in your heart for Kyro?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Thomas and Kyro at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Thomas and Kyro will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
