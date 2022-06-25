Introducing one of the sweetest girls at the shelter, Layla the Catahoula. She is stunning with her distinct and unique markings coupled with her gorgeous, marbled eyes. Layla shines amongst the rest. This happy soul is large but is extremely well manned. She appears to be house trained, does not jump on people, and has a fantastic temperament. To top it all off, she is dog friendly. With her gigantic smile and a wagging tail that never stops, Layla’s happy personality will win you over. Adopt Layla today.
Meet Ms. Tobi, a kindred spirit. This poor girl endured hardships out on the streets with newborn babies. She was a fantastic mother and fortunately, a family rescued her and brought to us in time for her to safely raise 5 kittens. Now Ms. Tobi is ready and raring to live her best life in a home of her own. Her fur is as white as the snow and she has big dreamy eyes that look at you and say “take me home”. She is a quiet, low maintenance cat who is extremely appreciative. If you’re ready for a new feline friend, come find her in our community cat room.
Did you hear? We have $10 adoptions with a sponsor for all adoptions through June 30. There’s a free gift of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream with each adoption too!
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals, www.galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, and current vaccinations. Pets of the week are $10 this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.