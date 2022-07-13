Nothing says summer like a ripe, juicy fig, and fig trees are everywhere on the island. The common fig (Ficus carica, L.) likely originated in Asia and spread through the Mediterranean and to Spain.
Spanish padres then brought plants to the United States when they established missions. Later settlers brought figs with them or took “starts” from the missions, and figs have been growing in Texas ever since.
Figs are a subtropical species that prefer a Mediterranean-type climate with hot, dry summers and cool, wet winters. Our typical island weather pattern allows them to flourish with minimal supplemental irrigation or cold protection. Under ideal conditions, mature trees can reach 15 to 20 feet in height. Older trees can develop trunks up to 6 inches in diameter. Figs require at least 7-8 hours of daily sunlight for maximum fruit production.
Figs can thrive in a variety of soils. They prefer a well-drained loam with plenty of organic matter, but they will grow in less-than-ideal conditions. Good drainage may be of greater importance than soil fertility. Most sandy island soils should be fine, but not sites where water stands for more than 24 hours after a rain.
With poor drainage, roots receive insufficient oxygen and will die, resulting in stunted growth and eventual death of the tree. Major problems for figs in Texas are root-knot nematodes, fig rust, fig souring and cotton root rot.
Figs require little pruning. Locally it is recommended to encourage a main trunk with higher branching limbs, as such trunks have more cold hardiness. The fruit lacks true seeds and is primarily produced on current season wood.
Numerous varieties are recommended for our area, all of them the common fig type that develop without pollination. For harvest, figs should ripen fully on the tree.
Figs provide more than food for humans. Their milky latex has medicinal properties, and the leaves, bark and roots are used to treat ailments by indigenous cultures worldwide. For wildlife, figs are very popular with birds, squirrels, insects and other critters.
Various fig varieties are available through the nursery trade. However, if you’ve met a fig tree you like, you can propagate your own from stem cuttings.
An interesting fact: Figs are unique in that they are not a fruit in the true sense of the word. When you consume one, you are enjoying the remains of a mass of tiny, inverted flowers wrapped in stem tissue. What you see as a fig is actually the container that holds the true fruit. You might also notice small gritty things we usually call seeds, but they are not seeds at all but fruit that remained undeveloped.
You can learn more about figs and their care. The Texas Agrilife Extension Service will offer a free presentation called Fabulous Figs at 1 p.m. Saturday.
It will cover the history of local fig production, growth habits, fruiting and varieties and maintenance. If the fruit is willing, you will sample varieties. Register at 281-309-5065 or galvcountymgs@gmail.com.
