Waterman’s Restaurant on the West End of Galveston Island was the location of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s April mixer. It was an evening of fellowship, delicious food, refreshing drinks and book signing by special guest Kechi Okwuchi, one of two survivors of the Sosoliso Airlines crash in December 2005 that claimed 107 lives.
The restaurant and Shriners Children’s Texas, where she was a patient, hosted the event.
She was seated next to her mother, Ijeoma Okwuchi, as a long line of guests waiting to purchase her book, “More Than My Scars,” stretched across the restaurant. Kechi suffered third-degree burns from the crash, which happened during her senior year of high school. Kechi is welcoming and friendly; she warmly greeted guests and posed for pictures. She answered questions and asked how they would like their book signed.
Gina Spagnola, chamber president, introduced Kechi; as she walked up to the microphone, a hush fell over the crowd. Kechi began singing a cappella “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and the crowd erupted with thunderous applause, and some openly cried.
Kechi shared her story of survival, overcoming insurmountable obstacles, faith, family, her music, and the healing power of loving yourself.
“Loving yourself doesn’t mean being arrogant or overconfident,” she said. “It means acknowledging your flaws and scars as a part of you while knowing that you are more than those flaws and scars. It means being kind to yourself. It means taking care of your physical and mental health.”
In 2015, Kechi graduated from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, where she was the student speaker at the commencement ceremony and later at the TEDxEuston, Girls-Know-Thyself event. In 2017, Kechi was a contestant on the 12th season of America’s Got Talent as a singer, finishing as a finalist, then returning for the championship competition in 2019.
Kechi has performed at sporting events and other events throughout the United States, South Korea and Nigeria. She was selected to headline Utah’s eighth annual Women of Worth Utah in 2019.
EDUCATE A WOMAN LUNCHEON
The College of the Mainland Foundation presented its Educate A Woman “Laughs for Lunch” event at its main campus conference center in Texas City. It was a fundraiser luncheon for women’s scholarships.
Lisa Watson welcomed students, guests and faculty members. Warren Nichols, president of the college, provided an informative update on the college’s future.
The highlight of the luncheon was student Emily Escobar, who shared her powerful story of being the first in her family to attend college, the support and sacrifices of her family, and her goal of becoming a medical doctor. Comedian Chris Strait brought the house down with his sharp, quick-witted jokes.
Committee members Lynn Amato, Shannon Doyle Osborn, Dawn King, Chris Nichols, Kitty Potter, and Watson planned the event, with support from the Institutional Advancement staff members Destiny Andrews, Heather Blagg, Anita Garcia, Samantha Gathright, Denese Johnson and Cynthia Pagan.
