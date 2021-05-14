This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bob and Copper.
Say hello to Bob (A025624), who’s a snowshoe/Siamese mix, with a seal lynx coat and eyes of blue. Bob is neutered, around 2 years old and looking for employment at a nice barn or warehouse. Bob watches the traffic in the hallway from his window while waiting for folks to interview.
He can keep an eye on the food bin from the other side of his suite. Bob arrived to us as a frightened and upset cat. He can show off his magnificence, flirt, play with toys and he enjoy treats from the safety of his own space. Bob, however, doesn’t want to be touched or handled — that’s a step too far. Maybe someday his caretakers will be trusted enough to pet him. Are you looking for a working cat?
Meet Copper (A025648), a 6-year-old German Shepherd. He entered on Jan 11 and is still waiting on his “fur-ever” family. He’s heart-worm positive but doesn’t let that slow him down. He would love to have all your attention, so a single-dog household would be his favorite. I mean, who likes sharing their toys anyways?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bob and Copper will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
