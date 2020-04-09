Two videos about Galveston’s Moody Mansion have been made available to the public online as educational tools for people isolated at home because of COVID-19.
“We know people who are teaching their children at home, or who want to know more about local history, need additional resources,” said Betty Massey, executive director of the Mary Moody Northen Endowment. “Historical sites all over the country are filming collections and stories for people to enjoy without leaving the house, and we are looking for more ways to contribute.”
One video is a local history production that tells the story of the Moody family and how they came to purchase the massive home at 27th and Broadway streets in Galveston. The other is a tour of Moody Mansion’s interior, focused on its architecture and décor.
Both may be viewed free of charge through YouTube links available at www.moodymansion.org.
