Heber Taylor

 By MICHAEL A. SMITH The Daily News

What education I have I got from public libraries. I could wish my education were better. I wish there were fewer holes, fewer subjects about which I know nothing.

But I am still learning, trying to close those gaps in my understanding of the cosmos, of humankind and of me.

Heber Taylor is a retired editor of The Galveston County Daily News, writing on behalf of the Rosenberg Library.

