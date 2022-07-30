This week’s Pets of the Week are Sheeba and Covey.
Introducing Sheeba. This fun, spunky girl would make a fantastic family pet for someone that is active. She loves to run around and play fetch. She would do great with older kids that could take her places. Sheeba is an ideal size for an apartment, weighing in at 30 lbs. She is smart and playful and is a great shotgun rider in the car. With a proper introduction she plays nicely with other dogs. Come meet this brown eyed girl today. She’d love to follow you home.
Come chill with our cool cat Covey. Covey was accidentally captured during a TNR trapping. He was mistaken for his twin brother, a nuisance feral. Lucky for him he landed at the shelter. He is hoping to be adopted soon and spend the rest of his life indoors. While waiting for a human to come adopt him he sun baths and bird watches in our community room. Stop by and meet Covey today.
It’s time to Clear the Shelters. This national program encourages adoptions and shelter support across the county. Watch our social media posts for events to be held this month or visit www.galvestonhumane.org. The Clear the Shelter adoption fee will be a donation or your choice. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call 409-740-1919 for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
