Have you ever been unfairly accused of something? That happened to the avocado, or “alligator pear.”
For years, we were supposed to avoid them because of their fat content, and now we are encouraged to consume them for their health benefits.
They are a great source of potassium and vitamins; the fat is the healthy form and there is research into its role in lowering cholesterol and limiting certain forms of oral cancer.
The avocado (Persea americana) is a tropical evergreen tree native to south-central Mexico. Trees can grow to more than 40 feet with large deep green leaves that persist for two to three years.
The fruit is a large berry containing a single seed. There are three species of avocados and many hybrids.
While Mexico is the leading producer of avocados, some areas of the United States have appropriate conditions for commercial production.
Our Texas climate north of The Valley is generally too cold, but the Mexican types can often survive locally, as some varieties tolerate temperatures to 20 degrees when mature. Trees bloom in late winter and fruits mature in six to 18 months, depending on the variety.
Trees need full sun in well-drained soil on the south or southeast side of a house for protection from north winds.
Plant at least 10 feet to 15 feet from the house and away from other large trees. They do not need to be trained or pruned other than for removal of dead wood. They enjoy fertilization during the fruiting season and appreciate regular irrigation in dry weather.
Damage by freezes is a real threat, so trees should be protected during cold snaps, especially when young. Few insects are problems for Texas avocados, although mites may occur on the foliage. Fruit can be affected by fungal diseases, especially in humid conditions.
Avocado trees can self-pollinate. To maintain diversity, their unique flowering behavior, known as “synchronous dichogamy,” has male and female flowers opening at different times of day to encourage pollination from other trees. The European honey bee is the most common pollinator.
Fruits do not ripen on the tree and must be harvested and ripened for several days. Test maturity by picking a couple and leaving on the kitchen counter; if they do not ripen within a week, test again weekly until they do. Opossums may beat you to the harvest as they will climb trees to feed on their beloved snack.
There’s an attractive young tree in the 4600 block of N½, complete with fruit. Avocado trees are generally available in the nursery trade.
You may have grown your own plants from seeds of supermarket avocados, but grafted varieties will produce fruit more quickly and predictably, often within about three years.
If you’d like to try one, or need to replace one you lost in the “big freeze” last year, good news is that several varieties of avocados will be available at the Master Gardeners’ fall online plant sale.
Store opens Friday for browsing, with purchase available from Sept. 9 to 12.
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
