This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Peanut Butter and Spice.
Say a big hello to Peanut Butter (A031208) who is a four month old male Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat. He gets high marks on any cuteness scale with his winsome look, wide eyes, pink nose and white forehead peak. PB (to his friends) is as sweet and friendly as he looks. Cuddly, soft, prone to purr - everything to like in a kitten. Peanut Butter doesn't spend all his time lounging and looking adorable; he likes to romp and play too, so bring on the toys. Come on in and get acquainted with Peanut Butter. You may find your new best companion.
Meet Spice (A031116) who is an inquisitive and energetic young lab mix with a happy go lucky disposition and ever wagging tail. Spice loves tennis balls, rope toys, and will play fetch by himself, although he’d prefer a family of his own to play along. Do you have room in your heart for Spice?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Peanut Butter and Spice at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Peanut Butter and Spice will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 1st - Nov 5th, 2022. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
