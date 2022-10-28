This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Peanut Butter and Spice.

Say a big hello to Peanut Butter (A031208) who is a four month old male Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby and white coat. He gets high marks on any cuteness scale with his winsome look, wide eyes, pink nose and white forehead peak. PB (to his friends) is as sweet and friendly as he looks. Cuddly, soft, prone to purr - everything to like in a kitten. Peanut Butter doesn't spend all his time lounging and looking adorable; he likes to romp and play too, so bring on the toys. Come on in and get acquainted with Peanut Butter. You may find your new best companion.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription