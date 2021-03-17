Entries continue to be accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, which this year is April 15-18.
Individuals are invited to submit images of wild birds, not captive, taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson or Chambers counties. The photos must be taken within the two years before March 1.
There are some specific format needs for winning photos to be published. For complete rules and guidelines, visit www.galvestonfeatherfest.com/photofest-2021.
The photo contest runs through April 15, with new winners each week. March 28 is the last submission date. Remaining weekly submission deadlines are March 21 and March 28. Winning weekly photos will be published March 25, April 1, April 8 and April 15. Grand prize photo will be published April 15.
WEEK ONE WINNERS
• First place: Dan Lotan’s image “In Flight Snack” of a Ruby Throated Hummingbird taken in Cypress, Texas.
• Second place: Anthony Louviere’s image of a Gray Catbird taken in Galveston.
• Third place: Brian Fesko’s image of a White-faced Ibis at the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge titled “Construction Delivery.”
• Honorable Mention: Mark Doing’s image of a Great Egret taken at the High Island Smith Oaks Rookery.
