This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Otto and Jazzy.
Otto is a sweet older man who doesn’t quite understand how he ended up at the shelter or why his people didn’t come looking for him. Upon arrival, he was missing hair and had previously untreated skin issues.
Since coming to us, he’s been getting treated and is gradually starting to grow his beautiful hair back. He’s not contagious to other dogs and will be an “ugly duckling” for a few more weeks. Otto sleeps a lot but still has bursts of energy and pep in his step. Senior dogs deserve love too — please consider adopting this fella today.
Hippity hoppin’ right into your heart. Jazz is a soft, sweet bunny rabbit looking for his forever home. Rabbits require regular care and enrichment to live long, healthy lives. Jazz wants his forever family to do their homework and make sure they’re ready for the commitment to him. He promises to repay the favor in snuggles and joy. Apply now to adopt Jazz.
Please remember, when you make a commitment to a pet, they want to count on you for the rest of their life.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including dates set for Surf Dogs and Paws Gala this year. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
