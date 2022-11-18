This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Farah and Ollie.
Say a big hello to Farah (A031397) who is a Domestic Medium Hair with a striking Calico coat. She is about a year old, friendly, flirty and gorgeous. Farah has a silky coat, a plumed tail, big round eyes and even a beauty mark on her muzzle. She has been watching the holiday decorations go up and wonders what that is all about. Farah hopes to have her own home to find out and wants to point out she is quite decorative too. Don’t miss out on fabulous Farah, come in in and ask to meet her.
Meet Ollie (A030948) who is a two year old neutered lab mix. Ollie is quite handsome with his gorgeous brindle coat with contrasting white fur that accentuates his features. Ollie has been patiently waiting for a loving forever home for over three months and hopes to find a new family to love; just in time for the holidays. Do you have room in your heart for Ollie?
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Farah and Ollie at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Farah and Ollie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 22nd — Nov 26th, 2022. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
