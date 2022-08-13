Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 88F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Lottie is affectionate, loving, playful and a social companion. She is a people pleaser, and not overly submissive yet not stubborn. Lottie is housebroken, leash trained, crate trained and comes when called. She also stops negative behavior when called or corrected. She is good with cats, kids and other dogs. She is a quick learner and wants to please and would make a great agility dog who can learn a lot of tricks. Lottie is heart-worm negative, microchipped and has been fully vetted. Lottie is two-and-a-half years old and is a small dog.
Russian blue mix Tasha was transferred to Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue from another shelter. She had two kittens forty-eight hours later. As is typical with a Russian Blue, Tasha can be moody. She’s a beautiful cat with gorgeous green eyes. While Tasha prefers a quiet home, other cats don’t phase her as long as there’s plenty of room. Tasha needs to be in a home where no children under the age of ten reside. She is just not a fan. Tasha is vetted and combo tested negative for FeLV and FIV.
