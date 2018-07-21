Sweet Nala (A013192) is a Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. She is a proper tabby girl with a Mackerel pattern and “M” on her forehead. Nala is a little over a year old and on the small side. She is friendly, outgoing and loves attention. Check out her big intense eyes and the pleading look on her pretty face — “Please take me home to be your kitty.” Come get acquainted with Nala this week.
Meet Ohren (A013756), his name means “ears” in German, which is just one of his characteristics that makes him unique and absolutely adorable. Ohren is an inquisitive pup who loves to chase tennis balls and explore nature. He loves attention and can’t wait to show off every chance he gets. Do you have room in your heart for this handsome boy?
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Nala and Ohren are available for adoption July 24-28, 2018 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.
