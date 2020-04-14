The grand-prize winning photo for the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Anthony Louviere’s photo of an orchard oriole titled “Sitting Pretty.” The photo contest is held in the weeks usually leading up to FeatherFest, Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, which has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.
Starting Thursday through Sunday, visit GINTC’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GalvestonNature/ for some online birding adventures and activities brought to you by the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau and FeatherFest.
FeatherFest is scheduled for April 15-18 in 2021.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.