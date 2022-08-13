Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 88F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Meet our boy Sammie. This handsome devil was sadly involved in an animal cruelty case. His luck turned around when he was put up for adoption in our community room. Sammie loves to explore and is a great cat. He would love to spend his summer time lounging outside in an enclosed porch. At age 2, he is ready for his forever home. He loves humans and is feline friendly too. Please help give Sammie the chance at a real forever home like he deserves.
Meet Petunia. This precious girl came to the Galveston Island Humane Society as a stray. Petunia is a great dog — housebroken, mild mannered, medium sized, loves to be petted and truly a great catch. Bring this beautiful girl home and make her part of your family. The love you receive in return will be the best feeling you’ve ever felt. Adopt Petunia today.
It’s time to Clear the Shelters. This national program encourages adoptions and shelter support across the county. Watch our social media posts for events to be held this month or visit www.galvestonhumane.org. The Clear the Shelter adoption fee this week will be “name your fee.” Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering — call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.