Doug Matthews, an assistant vice president at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, at the 100th birthday celebration for Eljie Simpton.
Left to right: Terri Simpton, daughter of “Mama” Eljie Simpton (center), along with great-grandchildren Ryan Simpton and Kahla Simpton, greet visitors at Eljie’s 100th birthday celebration at the Galveston Country Club on Feb. 29.
Left to right: Martha Simpton, Vicki Mouton, Maggie Simpton, Sandi Simpton Smith, Cathy Simpton, Terri Simpton, Bonnie Rhew and LouAnn Casalini make the scene at Eljie Simpton’s 100th birthday celebration at the Galveston Country Club.
Seated: Christiana Mendez, David Reiss, Maria Reiss and Lauren Quesada; standing, Vincent Quesada, Peggy Miranda, Valerie Mussman and Jonathon Quesada, all part of Eljie Simpton’s family, celebrating her 100th birthday at the Galveston Country Club.
Doreen Hughes
/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Eljie Simpton surrounded by her large family, including grand-, great- and great-great-grandchildren, to celebrate her 100th birthday. Relatives flew in from as far away as Maryland for the occasion.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Left to right: Dori Golan, Celeste Stein and Karen and Pat Follett at the 100th birthday celebration of Eljie Simpton.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Cousins from the Maryland area who flew in for the party, from left, Vivian Cooke, Michelle Cook-Jarrell and Norman and Kristi Cooke flank the birthday girl, Eljie Simpton.
The Galveston Country Club was bustling Feb. 29 as sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins from as far away as Maryland, neighbors, friends, grand-, great- and great-great-grandchildren, along with dignitaries, gathered in the large banquet hall to celebrate Eljie Simpton‘s 100 birthday; and, oh, what a celebration it was.
At the brightly decorated entrance, a giant silver-and-gold family tree was set up and family members were encouraged to write on their branch. Meanwhile in the serving area, a beautifully carved ice dolphin sculpture filled with delicious boiled shrimp with all the fixings, aromatic breads, cheeses, fruits and vegetables for all to enjoy took center stage.
