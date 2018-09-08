Celebrating the name day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church on August 15, parishioners gathered for a fun evening of food, friends and Greek dancing. Gathered at the Katina Stamoulis Community Center were Father Stelios Sitaras, George and Delores Letsos, Stanley and Cathy Marinos, Karen and Nick Voris, Father Serge Veselinovich, Vida Rector, Father Thomas and Presbytera Gita Colyandros, Mary Giokas, Tommy and Thea Choate, Olga Ballis, Bill Ballis, Paul and Barbara Aiello, Rouz and Peter Akhras, and Millie and Vasili Papavasaliou. Chaired by Tina Meschede West, the dinner was catered by Ekaterina and John Karageorge. The community is warming up for the upcoming 35th annual Greek Festival slated for Oct. 13-14.
Clay King brought a little bit o’ The Great White Way to the Baby Apple. Clay’s performance delighted family and friends like Cathy Copeland and godparents Maureen and Larry Patton; Cathy and Greg Copeland — sister and brother-in-law; Craig and Cathy King — brother and sister-in-law; Camille King — mother and Meredith and Key Hasselmeier — niece/nephew. Cousins Tim and Misty Cappolino, Evelyn Alessi Robison, Carolyn Teichman Urbani, Brian Teichman, Julie Teichman Coltzer, Barbara Teichman Schattel, Anita (Marchesi) and Wesley Slanina. Friends Pat Perez – longtime friend of the family — Scott and Molly Vernon, Teri Burchfield — former classmate — and Dennis Kidwell.
Holy Family Parish is proud to sponsor the third annual Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast to be held on Sept. 22 at the Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. followed by a Southern buffet breakfast at 8 a.m. The prayer service begins at 9 a.m. Guest speakers will be Pastor Richard Rhoades of First Lutheran, Associate Pastor Chris Waks of Moody Methodist and Pastor Jude Ezuma of Holy Family Parish. A city of Galveston council member will present a proclamation honoring the Ecumenical Prayer Day in Galveston. All men and women of Galveston County are invited and encouraged to attend this event. The cost is $25 per person, all inclusive. Tickets may be purchased by calling Bob Fullen at 409-789-1422 or the parish office at 409-762-9646.
Happy birthday to the Diva Doc Don W. Powell, Ted Hanley, Jeannie Janota, Paul Guelfi, Max Clark, Brent Jeffries, Frances Nussbaum, Charles Olsen, Suzanne Guyette-Little, George Douglas Lee, Jessica Antonelli and Loretta Menotti Perez.
