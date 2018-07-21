Meet Ikea, an affectionate and playful cat that was abandoned in an apartment and found herself in our care. With such an awesome personality, we couldn’t believe she would be considered “disposable.” Her piercing golden eyes against her white coat are absolutely stunning, and she’s “saddled” with a large grey tabby spot on her back. As beautiful and sweet as she is, it’s a mystery why she is still waiting on a family that knows her true worth! Come meet this “love for life” cat today to see if you’re the one for whom she’s been waiting!
When beautiful Fantasia was brought us, we were just sure someone would be by soon to claim her. This 53 pound Pit Bull mix is gorgeous with her tan/blue coat and white chest and her amazing attitude! She is so eager to be a people pleaser, and she definitely knows how preform some basic commands and willing to learn more. Due to her size and energy, we recommend she goes to an active family without small children. If you are wanting a great life-long partnership, come meet this awesome girl!
It’s getting hot, hot, hot! Make sure your animals always have access to water and shade when they are outside, and be mindful of the temperature of the concrete when going on walks. And it is NEVER OK to leave your animals locked in the car unattended. If you have questions, please call the shelter or check the Galveston City Ordinances on the city website.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
