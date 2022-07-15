Ralph is a border collie mix. He is such a nice dog. He came to us as a stray when he became lost. Sadly, no one came looking for him. This kindhearted boy is smart and appears to have had prior training. He loves attention and being petted. His fur is soft to the touch. Ralph is looking forward to attending Surf Dogs and will be available on the beach Saturday morning. He'd love to ride shotgun with you. Woofs up. Adopt Ralph today.
