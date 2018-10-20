The “Formal’s of Yester Year Multi-Year Reunion” committee, Amber Jinkins, Cecily Wilson Henderson, Tammy Myers Gutierrez, Nancy Carlson Cooley and Cathy Connard Van Ness, hosted their third bi-annual event on Saturday, Oct. 13 at The Pelican Club. The event was a disco theme and the charity aspect was for the Resource Crisis Center (RCC). It was a magical evening of dining, dancing and socializing! Russ Barnett, Lisa Bennett Antry, LeighAnn Faires and Ben Praker all traveled from out of state to be there. Rusty Carnes said the blessing.
Each year the St. Vincent’s Day celebration recognizes Houston’s Heroes, recipients of the Alfreda Houston Community Service Award. This year the award was presented to Dr. Bill Glenn and his wife Paula, along with Dr. Roger Thronsen, all of whom were instrumental in establishing the dental clinic at St. Vincent’s. Other recipients included Beverly Jackson Brown, co-founder of the Community Breakfast, serving a hot meal every Saturday at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church to anyone in need, and Dr. Fritz Zaunbrecher and his wife Michele, founders of The Luke Society which provides, among other mission-minded services, medical care for the homeless at the Saturday morning “Hobo Breakfast” site. The fifth recipient was Rev. Raju Samuel, who has ministered for years to the homeless through Mission Galveston and Mission Texas City, providing meals and clothing to homeless men, women and children as well as establishing international mission opportunities. The 2018 St. Vincent’s Day celebration was held Saturday, September 8th at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice.
Happy Birthday to Gerald Suhler, Ellie Peters and Lisa Carnes.
