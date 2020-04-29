Jerry Quebedeaux waits a fellow Texas City Radio Control Club member Joe Lococo prepares his stunt plane for flight at the Texas City Radio Control Club field at Holland Park in Texas City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Harvey Cappel prepares to fly his massive radio control aerobatic stunt plane at the Texas City Radio Control Club field at Holland Park in Texas City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Joe Lococo's stunt plane swoops through the air at the Texas City Radio Control Club field at Holland Park in Texas City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jerry Quebedeaux retrieves his aircraft after a bumpy landing at the Texas City Radio Control Club field at Holland Park in Texas City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A plastic “pilot” stares out from the canopy of Joe Lococo’s stunt plane at the Texas City Radio Control Club field at Holland Park in Texas City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jerry Quebedeaux steers his radio controlled aircraft at the Texas City Radio Control Club field at Holland Park in Texas City on Monday, April 27, 2020.
