Say a big hello to Jekyll (A030347) who is a neutered four-and-a-half-month-old Domestic Short Hair brown tabby who combines looks, personality and every good thing a kitten can offer. The wise, pensive, sweet look on his face could melt hearts. Jekyll was the smallest in his family but that didn't slow him down — exploring the surroundings, playing with toys or mastering the stairs and Kuranda tower. He is often the first to greet people who visit the Colony. Jekyll hopes that "his" person shows up soon. Stop in soon and meet Jekyll.
Meet Otis (A030976) a handsome Staffordshire mix that may be short in stature but has a huge heart and lots of love to give, In his free time Otis enjoys exploring the play yard and especially enjoys cuddling. Do you have room in your heart for Otis?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.