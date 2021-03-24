The first-place winner for the second week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Mike Zarella’s photo of a Vermilion Flycatcher at the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge titled “Vermilion Brilliance.”
The first-place winner for the second week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Mike Zarella’s photo of a Vermilion Flycatcher at the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge titled “Vermilion Brilliance.”
MIKE ZARELLA/Courtesy
The second-place winner for the second week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Dan Lotan’s photo titled “Go Fish,” of a Green Heron at Brazos Bend State Park in Fort Bend County.
DAN LOTAN/Courtesy
The third-place winner for the second week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest is Stan Bravenec for his photo of a Roseate Spoonbill at Smith Oaks Rookery in High Island.
STAN BRAVENEC/Courtesy
Gary Seloff gets an honorable mention in the second week of the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest for his photo of a Tri-colored Heron at Horsepen Bayou titled “Selfie.”
Entries continue to be accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, which this year is April 15-18.
Individuals are invited to submit images of wild birds, not captive, taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson or Chambers counties. The photos must be taken within the two years before March 1.
