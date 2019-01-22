Many people think of January as a month of cold nights and dreary days, but local dining-out aficionados see a silver lining to those gray clouds. To them, January is when Galveston Restaurant Week arrives, bringing a delicious reason to bundle up and brave the cold.
Actually, Galveston Restaurant Week offers almost three dozen reasons to face the elements. The list of participating restaurants includes 34 establishments on the island, ranging from the most casual to white-tablecloth elegance.
Galveston’s oldest restaurant and many of its newest are all gearing up for Restaurant Week, ready to introduce themselves to new patrons, offer a few surprises to their old customers, and make a difference to the clients of Access Care of Coastal Texas. Each participating restaurant has committed to a donation towards ACCT, one of the area’s premier sources of compassionate community-based care addressing HIV and related-health issues. Galveston Restaurant Week support helps ACCT to organize a weekly lunch for clients, an occasion that is important for socializing and learning while enjoying a nutritious meal.
While the venerable Gaido’s, now in its second century of serving seafood, holds down the spot for the oldest participating restaurant, a handful of newly opened restaurants are first-timers to Restaurant Week. Downtown Galveston has welcomed Prohibition Red’s, the Shark Shack, Hearsay and Vargas Cut & Catch in recent months, and their first Restaurant Week is likely to bring a flurry of curious new patrons.
Galveston Restaurant Week begins on Jan. 26, and runs a full two weeks, wrapping up on Feb. 10. Each restaurant has developed a prix-fixe, multi-course menu for lunch, dinner or both. Several are also offering a weekend brunch, and the Gumbo Diner has a breakfast menu for Restaurant Week as well. Lunch prices range from $10 to $25 and dinners from $17 to $35, with many at $25 for a three-course dinner.
Many diners say that the fixed-price meals make them more willing to venture into a restaurant that may have previously given them “sticker shock;” by knowing exactly what a meal will cost, they are able to relax and enjoy the meal without wondering what the final tab will be. Armed with this knowledge, they’re less apprehensive to try someplace new.
Making reservations removes the other source of dining-out uncertainty, and most of the participating restaurants accept Restaurant Week reservations either through the Open Table app or by phone.
Creativity during Galveston Restaurant Week isn’t limited to the talented chefs planning special menus. Everyone can get in on the act by snapping food photos and entering them in the Restaurant Week photo contest. Entries are accepted through Feb. 3, and then voting opens to determine the winning photo. The contest winner will be announced on February 11, and will receive a $500 prize. Details are online at GalvestonRestaurantWeek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.