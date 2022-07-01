This week's Pets of the Week are Benny and Mac n Cheese.
Meet Benny, our newest Galveston Island beach bunny. Benny is all set to attend the Surf Dog competition on July 16th but he would rather go with you. He is a petite pittie type dog weighing only 35 pounds. He is neutered, housebroken and loves other dogs! He is not the biggest fan of cats. If you’re looking for a beach buddy, Benny is your boy. He may not win the competition, but he will be the perfect spectator. Apply now to adopt Benny.
