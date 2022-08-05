Cara is such a cutie, with her happy hello wiggles and active affections. Her sassy tail, fiercely waving high in the air, accurately represents her happy cheerful outlook on life. She truly loves to run, sprinting so fast across her space her backend sometimes gets ahead of her! Cara is not able to jump directly onto counters or tables, although she can, and will, climb or jump on couches and chairs. She requires a single-story home. Cara does well with adults and older children who understand her limits and cats and kittens. Dogs unknown.
If interested in Cara, go to www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org and fill out an on-line adoption application. An adoption counselor will be in touch.
