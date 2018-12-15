Family Dance will hold its 72nd Annual Christmas Dance at the Galveston Island Convention Center this Friday. Music will be provided by Radio Live. The Family Dance Committee would like to welcome its new members; Mr. and Mrs. Mike Alvarado, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bergin, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Claunch, Mr. and Mrs. James Donlon, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Foulks, Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Goalen, Mr. and Mrs. John O’Conner, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pena, Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Pruns, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schulz, and Mr. and Mrs. Rocky Vaiani.
Eliza Quigley had a Stella & Dot Trunk Show hosted by Holly Hopkins, owner of MOD coffee shop, in September to benefit the Special Education program at Austin Middle School. They are seeking funds to update and upgrade their kitchen and their coffee service. All commission proceeds from the show sales were entrusted to Quigley’s son, Quinn, who had them matched by the Kempner Fund.
Peyton Watson, the SPED teacher, will be executor of the funds. (Eliza rounded the $196 up to $200.) The $200 raised from the sale of the trunk show was doubled to $400 by a matching gift through the Harris & Eliza Kempner Fund. They believe in giving back and carrying on the philanthropic gifts to Galveston’s next generation. Mrs. Watson stated that the students do well with repetitive tasks, like counting money and sorting inventory, but need help with social skills, like interacting with people, making eye contact and interacting. She would like to grow the coffee cart to perhaps have a mini coffee shop in her class where the students can take orders, count money, make change and interact with customers. This is in addition to the coffee cart service the students provide to teachers in the building. Quinn and Eliza were happy to get behind this idea and wanted to support this program at Austin Middle School.
Happy Birthdays to Stacy Armstrong, Lynda Guidry, Melanie McCormick Kaufman, Debbie Diaz, Mary Ainslie, Maureen Patton, Vickie Francil, Marilyn Maxwell Royer, Dee Ann Richmond, Rabbi Jimmy Kessler, Helen Billiott, Larry Charpentier and Steve Griffith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.