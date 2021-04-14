Grand Prize winner for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest

Dan Lotan’s image, “In Flight Snack,” of a Ruby Throated Hummingbird taken in Cypress is the grand-prize winner for the annual FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest.
Lotan’s image was the first-place winner for the first week of the photo contest, which leads up to Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, which runs through April 18.
