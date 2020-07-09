Artist Gabriel Prusmack on Wednesday finished his newest island mural, on the side of ShyKatZ Deli & Bakery, 1528 Ave. L in Galveston.
The mural, which Prusmack started Tuesday, is one of several of his works that can be seen on the island — the pillars on the causeway and the sea turtles on the band shell at Menard Park are just a few of his large-scale paintings.
I saw this the other day. Gabriel's artistry is like a breath of fresh air in these hot and stuffy days. I'm glad he and Galveston's other mural artists are here to add to the character and charm of the city.
