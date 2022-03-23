Entries continue to be accepted for the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest, held in the weeks leading up to Galveston’s annual spring birding and nature photography festival, which this year is April 21-24.
People are invited to submit images of wild birds, not captive, taken in Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Fort Bend, Jefferson, Chambers and newly added Orange and Montgomery counties. Photos must have been taken after March 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.