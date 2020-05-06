With bars and entertainment venues closed and restaurants limited to take-out service and limited seatings, a building full of artists and musicians found a way to stay entertained.

Residents of the National Hotel Artist Lofts, at 23rd and Market streets in Galveston, created a weekly quarantine street concert with musicians performing from the sidewalk as silent movie clips are projected onto the blank facade of 407 23rd Street. Loft residents watch from their windows, and some from the street joined by passersby and other downtown residents.

