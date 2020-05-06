The National Hotel Artist Lofts residents Jaron Hall, left, and Becky Major, listen to pianist Robert Frank play classical piano arrangements from the windows of the building at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
People listen to pianist Robert Frank play during a weekly quarantine street concert across from the The National Hotel Artist Lofts on 23rd Street in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Residents of the loft buildings listened from their windows as passers-by stopped on the street to listen.
Robert Frank plays classical piano music as an old, silent movie clip is projected onto the building behind him as he performs during a weekly quarantine street concert for the The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Cory Clark sits in the window of his apartment in The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets as he listens to Robert Frank play classical music to silent movie clips during a weekly quarantine concert in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Robert Frank, a Realtor and pianist, plays the opening strains of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” during a quarantine street concert for the The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Robert Frank, a Realtor and pianist, plays the several classical pieces during a quarantine street concert for the The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The National Hotel Artist Lofts residents Jaron Hall, left, and Becky Major, listen to pianist Robert Frank play classical piano arrangements from the windows of the building at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
People listen to pianist Robert Frank play during a weekly quarantine street concert across from the The National Hotel Artist Lofts on 23rd Street in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Residents of the loft buildings listened from their windows as passers-by stopped on the street to listen.
Robert Frank plays classical piano music as an old, silent movie clip is projected onto the building behind him as he performs during a weekly quarantine street concert for the The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Cory Clark sits in the window of his apartment in The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets as he listens to Robert Frank play classical music to silent movie clips during a weekly quarantine concert in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Robert Frank, a Realtor and pianist, plays the opening strains of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” during a quarantine street concert for the The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Robert Frank, a Realtor and pianist, plays the several classical pieces during a quarantine street concert for the The National Hotel Artist Lofts at 23rd and Market Streets in Galveston on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
With bars and entertainment venues closed and restaurants limited to take-out service and limited seatings, a building full of artists and musicians found a way to stay entertained.
Residents of the National Hotel Artist Lofts, at 23rd and Market streets in Galveston, created a weekly quarantine street concert with musicians performing from the sidewalk as silent movie clips are projected onto the blank facade of 407 23rd Street. Loft residents watch from their windows, and some from the street joined by passersby and other downtown residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.