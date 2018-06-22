Those busy folks down at Island ETC (East-End Theatre Company) are preparing to open its 16th season with a grand opening night on Friday, July 6. Graciously sponsored by Joe Tramonte Realty and VJ Tramonte, this promises to be one of the “don’t miss” events of the summer. The doors will open that night at 7:15 for guests to enjoy delightful delictables graciously donated by BLVD. Seafood, Riondo’s Ristorante, and Farley Girls Cafe. Galveston Island Brewing will have plenty of its very special brews on hand. And for the non-beer drinking guests there will also be wine and a specialty drink concocted just for this event. At 8 p.m. guests will be treated to the opening night, not only of ETC’s 16th season, but also for a spectacular production of the hit musical “9 To 5.” At intermission, the specially designed cake donated by Gypsy Joynt will be served. Tickets for this fun-filled night are $60 each. Proceeds directly benefit the programming at ETC. Tickets are available online at www.islandetc.org.
Happy Birthday to Lulu’s Frank Benavidez, Stephanie J. Davis Blase, Robert Tolaro, Guna Sifuentes, Dr. Gurinder Lulthra, Kristen Harless Berlin, Grace Buzzurro, Dotsy Matthews Ballentine, Allan Matthews, Jeff Modzelewski, Ervin Mendlovitz, Peter Grasso and Veronica H. Cromie.
