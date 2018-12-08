Club 25 members Ed and Lavinia Bircher, Mike and Joy Cowan, David and Connie Campbell, Jim and Cindy Earthman, Randy Garcia and Dr. Gwyn Richardson led the group into Vargas Cut and Catch for a remarkable meal. All dolled up in holiday finery were Harry and Ann Forester, Andy and Eleanor Grant, Howard and Helen Hackney, Gene and Gerry Hornstein and Michael and Dr. Nancy Hughes. Also there were Jim and Suzanne Little, David O’Donohoe, Dale and Diane Olson, Larry and Maureen Patton, the Doc and the Diva, Fred and Kim Raschke, Steve and Gretchen Schulz, Don and Danna Sparks, Dolph and Terri Tillotson, and Larry and Darlene Walters. It was quite the holiday feel, sharing the restaurant with Dickens’ goers in their glad rags.
Happy Birthday to Vivian Hernandez-Kleinschidt, Ishmael Robles, Reyna Callura Kasper, Trey Click, Amy Jo Olilver, Sarah Mallin, Bob Mitchell, Sandy Cherry, Harold Silberison, Bubba Koehler.
