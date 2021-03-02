“Location” is something we hear about when buying real estate. It also holds true for gardening. The recent icy onslaught decimated our landscapes despite our best efforts. Why did some plants perish while others of their kind survived? One deciding factor was likely their location. More about that later.
Loquat (Eriobotrya japonica), also known as Japanese plum, is a small evergreen subtropical fruit tree that’s familiar locally but uncommon outside of southern Texas. These attractive small trees can thrive in a range of well-drained soils, preferring full sun for growth and fruit production. Large, stiff, deep green leaves usually remain all year.
Tree Stories is an ongoing series of columns about outstanding island trees, tree care, and tree issues. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
