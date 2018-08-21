Q: There are clusters of lime-green colored caterpillars feeding on my blackberry plants. What are they and what can I spray to control them?
A: Caterpillars of all types make an appearance during the summer. Armyworms, webworms and orange dog caterpillars are all generating calls to the office. Some of these are ferocious looking but are harmless if handled. However, there are a few that, if touched, will get your immediate attention. Stinging caterpillars can be found on a variety of landscape plants.
When people think of stinging insects, they typically think of bees and wasps, not caterpillars. However, there are several species of caterpillars that sting. They usually show up at this time of year and are most often found feeding on the leaves of trees and shrubs.
While there are several species of stinging caterpillars that occur in our area, the Io caterpillar is the most reported thus far.
They are referred to as stinging caterpillars but they do not possess stingers like honeybees and wasps. Stinging caterpillars have spines that are connected to poison glands. When touched, the tips of the spines break and release the poisonous chemicals which serve as a chemical defense mechanism to protect it from predators.
Many caterpillars have spine-like projections that resemble stinging caterpillars but are harmless. There are no general characteristics that differentiate these from the stinging types, so it’s best to leave them alone or learn to identify them and know their host plants.
In general, don’t handle caterpillars if you are unsure of their identity. Io moth caterpillars may reach 2 to 2.5 inches long. They are a striking chartreuse green color with well-defined red and white stripes running the length of their bodies.
Distinct groups of long yellow or green spines tipped in black cover most of the body of an Io caterpillar. Io caterpillars have voracious appetites and can quickly strip leaves from host plants. They feed on more than 100 recorded plants, including oaks, azaleas, roses, corn, elm, hibiscus, willow, ixora and palms.
Io caterpillars feed side by side as a family group in their early stages of growth and entire leaves can be consumed in a short time period. If control is needed, spray young caterpillars with insecticides containing Bacillus thuringiensis as an active ingredient (such as Dipel or BT). Older/larger caterpillars should be sprayed with insecticides containing carbaryl as an active ingredient (such as Sevin). If you would like to control these mechanically, remove them carefully with forceps and dump them into a container of warm soapy water.
If you are the recipient of contact by a stinging caterpillar, use adhesive tape to remove spines and apply ice packs to reduce stinging. A paste of baking soda and water will also help reduce the stinging.
A person with a history of allergic reactions, hay fever or asthma should contact a physician. Initial reaction to a stinging caterpillar is severe burning and pain, numbness and swelling in the affected area. In addition to intense pain, you may experience difficulty with speech and breathing. Allergic reactions may include nausea, vomiting, fever, shock and convulsions.
As a precaution, look before pruning or reaching into plants and learn to identify stinging caterpillars in our area.
Q: I was pruning my oleanders and soon after got a skin contact rash from handling the pruned branches. Then two days later I got covered in spots and a rash on both arms. Mainly I was wondering if plant reactions tend to happen right away, or can they take a couple of days to present, especially with regard to oleanders.
A: Most area gardeners know oleanders are quite poisonous but that factor is generally related to ingestion of leaves, seeds or other plant tissue. I was not surprised about the skin rash issue but I contacted Betty Head who is a BOI Galveston resident and longtime member and a past president of the International Oleander Society. Betty was not surprised either but reported that while sensitivity to the oleander sap is not common it has been reported.
Even so, we both recommend wearing long sleeved shirts, full-length pants and gloves when pruning oleanders if sensitivity is a factor. If you were pruning during the warmer part of the day, sweat would tend to aggravate the spread of sap on the skin. Similar to rash development after exposure to poison ivy, people with sensitivities to the sap of fresh cut oleanders can develop rashes in a matter of a few hours or as long as several days after contact.
Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care professional regarding any medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.