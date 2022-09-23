Meet our longest-term resident at the shelter! This is our sweet little success story, Bonnie. She has been with us for a time, but we have enjoyed every minute of watching her learn and grow to be the wonderful, sweet and loving girl that she is now. Her best buddy Vega (who has now been adopted) helped her to learn that people aren't so bad. Don't get me wrong, she was never mean or aggressive. She was just completely and totally terrified of all of us. It was sad to watch her tremble at the thought of us touching her. Fast forward to today, Bonnie can't get enough love from us. Yes, she will take a minute to warm up to new people, but it doesn't take long. Bonnie is why we do what we do! This girl makes it all worthwhile. She will be an amazing addition to any family! Come meet her and see for yourself! She is heartworm negative and ready for her forever-loving family!
Meet the sweetest kitty ever! Camilla was found with her six kittens at the train depot. Her kitties are all grown enough to be without her now, and they are in a foster home until they are ready for their families. Camilla is ready for her forever family today. She is fully grown but is petite. She is very loving and would be happy in a home with other kitties. Camilla is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped!
