The flavors of fall go way beyond Starbucks pumpkin spice. Cranberries, butternut squash and toasted nuts bring both the colors and tastes of the season to the table, and Chef Mary Bass combines all three in a dish she created for the upcoming Arbor Day Galveston event hosted by the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy.
“To me, fall is the time for hearty, fresh dishes,” said Bass, executive chef at the soon-to-open Katie’s Seafood House. “Adding seasonal ingredients to wild rice makes a very fall-inspired dish, and even more so with spices like cardamom and cinnamon.”
Chef Bass’ menu for the Nov. 18 event, held at the Bryan Museum Conservatory, includes chicken piccata, wild rice with butternut squash, cranberries and pecans, and a harvest salad. “The harvest salad is made with seasonal fruit, and more of the toasted pecans,” she said.
The lunchtime event celebrates Arbor Day, and this year honors Barbara Sanderson, executive director of community outreach for the City of Galveston.
“In Texas, the official Arbor Day is the first Friday in November,” Tree Conservancy executive director and senior arborist Priscilla Files explained. “Fall is the time for planting trees here, and Arbor Day is our occasion to take stock of the number of trees the Conservancy has planted, and to recognize the people who made that possible.”
Since Hurricane Ike, the Tree Conservancy has partnered with the City of Galveston to distribute and plant 18,000 trees. “We’re still in the restoration phase, and taking care of the survivors,” Files said. The replanting included 250 Live Oak trees and 60 palms on Broadway esplanades. The Conservancy’s goal is to distribute and plant 25,000 trees to restore the island’s tree population.
“Barbara Sanderson is the 'Deep Roots' Arbor Day honoree this year because of her amazing contribution to replanting and preserving the island’s trees,” Files said. “Her work on tree protection ordinances has made it possible for Galveston to apply for 'Tree City, USA' status."
Files also cited Sanderson’s efforts to preserve the trees at the site of the city’s new Crockett Park baseball complex. “She made sure that 24 Live Oaks and three Sabal palms were moved instead of destroyed,” Files said. “The trees are doing beautifully and enhancing the area.”
Arbor Day Galveston also features a silent auction and guest speaker Dr. William Johnson, Galveston County horticulturist and Galveston County Coordinator and Extension Agent for the Texas Agri-Life Extension Service. “Our most important goal is to continue to educate our citizens about the importance of trees and to emphasize why trees are so important to our community,” Files said.
The Arbor Day Galveston celebration is set for Sunday, Nov. 18, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in the Conservatory at the Bryan Museum, 1315 21st Street. Tickets are available at $80 per person, with tables for 10 available for $750. To purchase tickets or find more information, email treesforgalveston@gmail.com, call 409-599-6357 or visit online at galvestonislandtreeconservancy.com.
