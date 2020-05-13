Hundreds of Ball High School graduating seniors gathered along Seawall Boulvard with their families to watch a parade hosted by their teachers and other Galveston Independent School District staff.
Many of the seniors donned their caps and gowns for the event to see their classmates and teachers at the event which is part of a month-long showcase celebrating the Class of 2020. The celebrations culminate with an outdoor graduation ceremony in June.
