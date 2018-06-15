More than forty couples renewed their wedding vows during a group ceremony at Hotel Galvez & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel, on Saturday, June 9. The ceremony was officiated by Justice of the Peace Jim Schweitzer.
Participating couples married more than 40 years included Al and Katherine Hocker of Galveston, 75 years; Jack and Alice Thomas of Nassau Bay, 67 years; and Marv and Cindy Hollan of Clear Lake, 41 years. Those married more than 30 years were Paul and Mary Ann Carrington of Katy, 39 years; Wayne and Ruth Ann Pruitt of Deer Park, 39 years; Bill and Diana Fraser of Tomball, 38 years; Roger and Cindy Cassaday of Galveston, 35 years; Bill and Karyn Marshall of Texas City, 35 years; Mark and Sheila Fisher of Marion, IL, 34 years; and Michael and Georgette Hodson of Galveston, 31 years.
The hotel also had multiple couples celebrating 25 years plus including Richard and Tina Kennedy of Galveston, 29 years; Scott and Kristi Stephens of Amarillo, 29 years; Gary and Eleanor Brown of Dickinson, 27 years; Michael and Susanne McClere of Magnolia, 27 years; Shannon and Theresa Blackwell of San Leon, 25 years; and Michael and Renee Ruiz of Galveston and The Diva and Don Powell for 25 years.
“It’s a privilege to host this very sweet event as so many couples have a close connection to the hotel,” says General Manager Steve Cunningham. “This year, we had couples celebrate two years to 75 years of marriage.”
Hotel Galvez has hosted an annual vow renewal since its centennial in 2011. June is known as the most popular month for wedding and is also the anniversary month for the opening of the hotel on June 10, 1911. Next year’s annual wedding vow renewal is Saturday, June 8, 2019. Advance reservations are required.
Happy Birthday to Janet Maxwell, Judy Jackson, Harriet Dues, Lyndsey McDonald Garza, Jack Morris, Carleigh McDaniel, Barbara Crews, New Leaf incs’ Janet Meyer, Becky Antonelli Moreno, the la Tratoria La Vigna’s Sal Ruggiero and Tommie Mallini.
