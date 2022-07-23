Meet Emma. Emma has the cutest freckles ever! She loves going for walks and exploring new places. Emma also walks well on a leash and knows how to sit and stay. This sweet little heart would love an active family with kids to play with her. Emma is heartworm negative, vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. Please stop by and meet her today!
Meet Natalia. Natalia is a very affectionate young lady. At just over a year old, she loves to play with kids. She is good with other cats but does need some warming up time. This love bug will even let you rub her tummy! Natalia is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Meet her today, and she is sure to steal your heart!
