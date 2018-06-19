Long before there was a Kemah Boardwalk or a Galveston Pleasure Pier, there was a waterfront mecca where vacationers and day trippers flocked for fun in the sun. Like our local amusement destinations, Coney Island has been battered by time and storms and, like our own attractions, is riding high again.
Coney Island is actually located within the boundaries of New York City, but although it’s just a subway ride away from Manhattan, it’s a bona fide beach-front community that will look familiar to anyone who has made the trek over the causeway or the Kemah Bridge to breathe the salt air along the boardwalk or the seawall.
The broad, sandy beaches full of sunbathers and swimmers and the boardwalk attractions of rides and games may not be very different from ours, but Coney Island has something we don’t: a dish so identified with the place that they’re literally synonymous.
Eating a Coney Island at Coney Island is one of those food-tourist musts. The people who can’t imagine visiting New Orleans without sampling a plate of beignets or skipping the cheesesteaks in Philadelphia will definitely want to make the trek to Coney Island to try its signature sandwich. After all, Napoleon once observed that an army travels on its stomach, so why shouldn’t tourists do the same?
Coney Island has been a popular beach-front getaway for more than 150 years, and its iconic well-dressed hot dog has been available almost as long. Sidewalk vendors were selling frankfurters, small German sausages, in the early 1870s, and by the turn of the century the vendors were competing to see who could offer their wares with the most appealing toppings. The combination of chili sauce, onions and cheese soon won out, and, before long, sandwich shops across the country featured “Coney Island style” hot dogs on their menus.
Are the Coney Islands really better at their birthplace? That’s totally subjective, but most Texans may find the chili sauce a little less robust than the chili they’re used to, and you don’t have to be from Texas to be squeamish about the liquid cheese that some vendors use to get the melted-cheese effect without a broiler. But still, if you’re of the persuasion that everything tastes better at the beach, it’s hard to argue with a century of happy eaters.
For the dissidents who say that everything tastes better away from sand, crowds and stomach-churning roller coasters, re-creating the Coney Island eating experience at home is easy, either in its traditional form or variations. Coney Island dip mixes all the gooey ingredients together and then substitutes chips for the bun.
Tex-Mex Coney Islands, a hybrid of Coney Islands and enchiladas, trades the hand-held convenience of the usual sandwich for the opportunity to use more chili and cheese. Nestling hot dogs in flour tortillas instead of buns brings the dish back home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.